Open Menu

Ambassador Hosts Iftar Banquet For 'Freinds Of Ethiopia'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Ambassador hosts Iftar banquet for 'Freinds of Ethiopia'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula has hosted an Iftar banquet for Parliamentarians, government officials, diplomatic corps, ambassadors, Ethiopian Diaspora and many prominent figures from the civil society and media of Pakistan.

Prominent guests including Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senior Parliamentarian Romina Khursheed Alam, Africa-Pakistan Association President Zafar Bakhtawari, High Commissioner of Mauritius in Pakistan, Rashidally Soobadar and COMSATS Executive Director Nafees Zakaria graced the Iftar dinner.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula accorded a warm welcome to the guests upon their arrival at his residence in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula congratulated the Muslims in Ethiopia, Pakistan and all over the world on the holy month of Ramazan that brought blessings for everyone in this globe.

He said Pakistan was a country of generous people who loved to share with others around them in a deep sense of compassion, affability and affection.

The ambassador also spoke about Ethiopia and its linguistic, social, religious and cultural diversity. Addis Ababa, the Capital of Ethiopia, witnessed a grand street Iftar on a regular basis giving a festive look during the holy month of Ramazan, he noted.

The Ambassador also spoke about social, cultural, political and economic similarities between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said both countries were heirs of ancient civilizations and shared the values of peace, justice, equality and democracy.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to all the guests for gracing the Iftar dinner with their esteemed presence and stressed that such gatherings were meant to further strengthen the already flourishing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Democracy Civil Society Mushahid Hussain Syed Addis Ababa Ethiopia Mauritius Muslim Media All From Government Share

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

42 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

58 minutes ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

2 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

4 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

5 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

16 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan