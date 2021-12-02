UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Argentine Visits AARI Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Argentine to Pakistan, Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores has said that there is vast scope of bilateral trade in agriculture and livestock sectors between Argentina and Pakistan.

He was visiting Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Punjab Sheren Naz was also present.

The envoy said that Pakistan was importing cotton, cooking oil, fruits, vegetables, seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, milk, bakery items, metals, industrial chemicals, steel, paper and board products worth US $ 100 million from Argentina annually but on the other hand, the volume of Pakistani exports to the Argentina was very thin.

He said that Argentina has keen interest in extending cooperation in different sectors including agriculture and livestock.

He said that mutual cooperation in preparation of certified seeds of pulses and fodder, technology for agriculture machinery and training of agriculture scientists is very vital.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Planning Sheren Naz briefed the ambassador and said that Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad was working as an engine for the development of the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

She said that AARI was one of the most precious research institutes in the country which is playing an important role to cope with different challenges for bringing green revolution in the country for the last six decades.

Later, the delegation visited Wheat, Bio-technology; Entomology ISO certified laboratories and research areas of fodder.

