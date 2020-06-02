Ambassador of Japan condoles demise of renowned intellectual

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E. Kuninori Matsuda has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the passing of Asif Aslam Farrukhi, who had contributed significantly towards enhancing Urdu literature and strengthening relationship between Japan and Pakistan especially in the field of literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E. Kuninori Matsuda has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the passing of Asif Aslam Farrukhi, who had contributed significantly towards enhancing urdu literature and strengthening relationship between Japan and Pakistan especially in the field of literature.

Expressing his condolences to the family and the people of Pakistan, Ambassador MATSUDA said "Intellectuals and writers are the beacon of light for the entire human society, said a press release issued here.

They serve as a bridge to bring people closer through their intellectual contributions as done by late Asif Aslam Farrukhi of Pakistan". Paying tributes to his works, the Ambassador said the passing of such an intellectual giant is the collective loss of global community. He also appreciated his role on developing a very close cultural relationship between Japan and Pakistan, saying "all of Japanese professors of Urdu language and literature are saddened over this great loss".

The late Farrukhi visited Japan in December 2017 and took part in an international workshop� "Literary Intervention and Political Culture in South Asia", which was held at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, to introduce and argue Pakistani society through contemporary Urdu literature. Farrukhi maintained cordial relationships with various Japanese professors of Urdu language and literature.

The Ambassador said he pays his sincere respects to Farrukhi for his significant contributions and distinguished achievements in the field of literature and academia.

May his soul find eternal peace and his family the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.