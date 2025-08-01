Open Menu

US Consulate Lahore Has New Consul General In Stetson Sanders

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM

The US Consulate General in Lahore announces the arrival of Stetson Sanders as the 35th US Consul General in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The US Consulate General in Lahore announces the arrival of Stetson Sanders as the 35th US Consul General in Lahore. His assumption of duties was marked at a US National Day celebration on July 31, during which attendees also bade farewell to the outgoing Consul General Kristin Hawkins.

The event brought together prominent figures from the government - including Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, who attended the occasion as Chief Guest- alongside leaders from business, civil society, and the diplomatic corps, underscoring the enduring partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

Departing Consul General Hawkins expressed her appreciation for the warmth of the people of Punjab, saying “It has been an honor to represent the United States in Punjab, a province full of rich history, vibrant culture, and generous hospitality.”

Incoming Consul General Stetson Sanders remarked, “I am thrilled to return to Pakistan and am honored to serve in this important role. I look forward to deepening our collaboration with our many partners across Punjab.

Consul General Sanders brings over 20 years of experience in diplomacy. This is his third Pakistan-related assignment, reflecting his deep commitment to U.S.-Pakistan relations. He previously served at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad as well as in Washington D.C., overseeing a portfolio including Pakistan and Central Asia.

He has also served in South Sudan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, India, and Spain. Before joining the State Department, he was a Peace Corps volunteer in Russia and Executive Director of a Washington, D.C. based policy institute. A California native, he holds degrees from Bradley University and Johns Hopkins University.

The celebration served as a reminder of the shared values of the United States and Pakistan, as well as the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral ties. The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore remains committed to promoting mutual understanding, prosperity, and security through partnerships across Punjab Province.

