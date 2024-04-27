Open Menu

Ambassador Saima Presents Credentials To Gambian President; To Act As Pak Non-resident Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal, Saima Maymunah Sayed, presented her diplomatic credentials to the President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal, Saima Maymunah Sayed, presented her diplomatic credentials to the President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow. 

"Ambassador Saima Sayed will serve as non-resident Ambassador of Pakistan to the Gambia," said a press release received here on Saturday.

During the interaction, she reiterated the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Gambia and conveyed good wishes for the upcoming 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The presentation of the diplomatic credentials comes days before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's scheduled travel to Gambia to attend the OIC Summit being held on May 4–5, 2024, in the Gambian capital of Banjul.

According to the Foreign Office, at the summit, the prime minister would express Pakistan’s grave concern about genocide in Gaza, advocate for their right to self-determination, and emphasize the imperative of solidarity, besides deliberating on Islamophobia, terrorism, and the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Muslim world. 

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the participating world leaders.

