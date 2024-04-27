- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ambassador Saima presents credentials to Gambian president; to act as Pak non-resident envoy
Ambassador Saima Presents Credentials To Gambian President; To Act As Pak Non-resident Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal, Saima Maymunah Sayed, presented her diplomatic credentials to the President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal, Saima Maymunah Sayed, presented her diplomatic credentials to the President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow.
"Ambassador Saima Sayed will serve as non-resident Ambassador of Pakistan to the Gambia," said a press release received here on Saturday.
During the interaction, she reiterated the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Gambia and conveyed good wishes for the upcoming 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The presentation of the diplomatic credentials comes days before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's scheduled travel to Gambia to attend the OIC Summit being held on May 4–5, 2024, in the Gambian capital of Banjul.
According to the Foreign Office, at the summit, the prime minister would express Pakistan’s grave concern about genocide in Gaza, advocate for their right to self-determination, and emphasize the imperative of solidarity, besides deliberating on Islamophobia, terrorism, and the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Muslim world.
He will also hold bilateral meetings with the participating world leaders.
Recent Stories
Young maid burnt to death
Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Business community demands reduction in interest rate
MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young maid burnt to death5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 74 kg drugs in three operations18 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year27 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held27 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan27 minutes ago
-
Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister27 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat28 minutes ago
-
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue11 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking28 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up48 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February48 minutes ago