Amid COVID-19, Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered a Hazara division under strict security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country people of the Hazara division, Thursday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every town and village of the region under strict security following COVID-19 SOPs.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees offered the Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings with each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of the Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid pray.

Despite the threat of third wave of Coronavirus, the largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer to bound devotees to follow Coronavirus SOPs.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed 6000 police force on all mosques during the time of congregation pray in the region.

The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, park and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

To stop tourists as provincial and Federal governments have banned tourism during Eid vacation Hazara police also made special arrangements to cope with the illegal entry of people in tourist spots and established 100 all over Hazara division.