UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid COVID-19, Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Offered A Hazara Division Under Strict Security

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Amid COVID-19, Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered a Hazara division under strict security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country people of the Hazara division, Thursday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every town and village of the region under strict security following COVID-19 SOPs.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees offered the Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings with each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of the Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid pray.

Despite the threat of third wave of Coronavirus, the largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer to bound devotees to follow Coronavirus SOPs.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed 6000 police force on all mosques during the time of congregation pray in the region.

The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, park and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

To stop tourists as provincial and Federal governments have banned tourism during Eid vacation Hazara police also made special arrangements to cope with the illegal entry of people in tourist spots and established 100 all over Hazara division.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad EID Traffic Mansehra Haripur Havelian Prayer Mosque Muslim All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

35 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.