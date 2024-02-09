Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Amin Ullah Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-86, Mianwali-II by securing 85,318 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Adil Abdullah Khan, who bagged 19,794 votes. The voters’ turn- out remained 55.97%.