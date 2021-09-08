Amir Ali Khan appointed as DG, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Amir Ali Khan Talpur, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Director General, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office II, Karachi and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR notified that Afaque Ahmed Quershi, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Member (OPS), Inland Revenue Policy, FBR, Islamabad.

Masood Akhtar, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Audit-I), Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad.

FBR also notify that Muhammad Sadiq, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.