ANALYSIS - Islamabad Needs to Ease Tension, Reduce Societal Polarization Amid Protests

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be taking more active measures, including unpopular ones, to restore social and economic stability in the country plagued by protests since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted, Pakistani politicians and experts told Sputnik.

On March 13, a detachment of law enforcement officers arrived in the Pakistani city of Lahore from the capital of Islamabad after a court reinstated a warrant for Khan's arrest for not showing up to court on corruption charges. The move sparked clashes with Khan's supporters, which resulted in an arrest of several party members. A commander of the police team sustained injuries. The Pakistani parliament met Wednesday for a special joint session to address the security situation in the country.

"The best way forward is dialogue to ease down the tense situation. At the moment there is extreme polarization in the society, which has to be addressed by the political leadership," Sehar Kamran, a former senator and senior politician patron in chief of the non-partisan Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) think tank, told Sputnik.

Pakistan is currently facing what could be called its most serious crisis since 1971. The country's fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple economic challenges amid simmering political tensions. With the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades high, shortages of food and energy have pressed the government to its limits.

"People are fed up due to economic issues, inflation and violence. The population of Pakistan is over 231 million and everyone is not Imran Khan's supporter, his supporters and the public pressure of PTI workers do not represent the entire country," Kamran said.

Some political analysts predicted that the ruling coalition could try to ban Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from the session following protesters' alleged involvement in attacks on state institutions, including the armed forces, judiciary and law-enforcement agencies.

"Parliament is likely to express solidarity with Pakistan's security agencies and army that have been constantly targeted by Imran Khan and PTI," Kamran added.

Kanwal Shauzab, a former PTI lawmaker in the Pakistani parliament, told Sputnik that she was among Khan's supporters in Lahore, calling the police actions brutal and disproportional.

"It was us, the peaceful political workers, who have been facing all the brutality. No rule of law at all, no democracy, no implementation of constitutional rights," Shauzab said, noting that she and her colleagues have been reinstated as members of the National Assembly, however were restricted from entering the parliament.

Shauzab added that the current political crisis was caused by the government's political mismanagement, exacerbated by the economic crisis. The PTI proposes to address the economic downturn and political standoff by holding early elections in the country.

Kamran, in turn, argued that early elections would do no good in light of the dire economic situation and growing security threats.

"Early elections will not resolve the issue. Pakistan's economic condition does not allow such heavy expenditure for adventure. The Assembly will complete its term in August, which is not far off. A general election in time, that is, after August 2023 will be more appropriate," Kamran said

The expert also noted that Khan had taken the path of unrealistic demands, including early elections and public protest.

"His narrative changes daily: he used to accuse the US of conspiring for regime change, but now he is re-engaging with US officials and diplomats (directly and indirectly) to gain attention and favor," Kamran added.

Khan still has a huge base of supporters and has held a series of anti-government demonstrations to rally support for his platform based mainly on fighting corruption.

In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's Federal and regional legislatures for five years after finding him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in Toshakhana, the Pakistani state treasury, and hiding information about gifts that he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and presently Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai with a total value of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($496,000 Dollars).