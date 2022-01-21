UrduPoint.com

Anarkali Blast: Two Alleged Facilitators Arrested

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:17 PM

The sources say that the officials of law enforcement agencies have shifted the suspects to some unknown place for interrogation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested two facilitators for their alleged role in Anarkali explosion, the sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that he counter-terrorism department officials arrested two suspects and shifted them to an unknown place for further investigation.

The investigators were probing the facilitators.

The law enforcement agencies, the reports had said earlier, that they had dentified suspects in the blast in the Anarkali market of Lahore by using CCTV footage and had prepared their sketches.

The sources said that the two handlers could be seen in the footage carrying out reconnaissance as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen joining them a while later.

At least three persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

