ANF Arrests Five Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of heroin, ice, hashish, and opium from their possession.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the force seized, 66 capsules filled with ice from the stomach of the accused at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, the force recovered one kilo of opium from Burhan Toll Plaza.

During the operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, the force recovered 4 capsules full of heroin from the stomach of the accused, a resident of Bannu.

The accused was going to Bahrain on Flight No. GF-787- ANF ??recovered 6 kg of hashish from 2 suspects while conducting operations in Quetta.

During the operation at Nok Kundi, the ANF force recovered 25 kg of heroin, 10 kg of opium, 74 kg of meth, and 21 kg of crystal ice.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and an investigation has been started.

