ANF conducts raid, two former PML-N leader family members arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), team had conducted raid and apprehended two family members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, hailing from Bahawalpur areas, on possessing lethal drugs.

According to ANF, Adeel, son of former provincial assembly candidate Aslam Rind, was arrested in a raid conducted by a team of ANF, on possessing drugs.

While, Fouzia Ayub, a former Member Provincial Assembly's son was also nabbed in a raid held by ANF team.

During the raid, the ANF team recovered four ton charas from their possession.

Further investigations are underway.