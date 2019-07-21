ANF Conducts Raid, Two Former PML-N Leader Family Members Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), team had conducted raid and apprehended two family members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, hailing from Bahawalpur areas, on possessing lethal drugs.
According to ANF, Adeel, son of former provincial assembly candidate Aslam Rind, was arrested in a raid conducted by a team of ANF, on possessing drugs.
While, Fouzia Ayub, a former Member Provincial Assembly's son was also nabbed in a raid held by ANF team.
During the raid, the ANF team recovered four ton charas from their possession.
Further investigations are underway.