ANF foils bid to smuggle drug worth million of rupees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs worth million of rupees inside the country.

Minister for Counter Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah appreciated the timely action of ANF and said, "We will continue all possible efforts to make the country free from drugs.

" Ijaz Ahmed said it was the top priority of the government to control drug trafficking and take strict action against the drug dealers.

During a search near Jallo Park in Lahore area, about 4.2 kilogrammes (kg) of opium and 7.2 kg of hashish were recovered from a Mazda car and a motorcyclist.

Drugs were hidden inside the vehicle and motorbike compartments. The accused Abdul Wadud, Shaukat Ali and Gul Rahim who were residents of Lahore, Rawalpindiand Charsadda respectively were arrested during the search operation whereasfurther investigation was underway.