UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle Drug Worth Million Of Rupees

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:12 PM

ANF foils bid to smuggle drug worth million of rupees

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs worth million of rupees inside the country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs worth million of rupees inside the country.

Minister for Counter Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah appreciated the timely action of ANF and said, "We will continue all possible efforts to make the country free from drugs.

" Ijaz Ahmed said it was the top priority of the government to control drug trafficking and take strict action against the drug dealers.

During a search near Jallo Park in Lahore area, about 4.2 kilogrammes (kg) of opium and 7.2 kg of hashish were recovered from a Mazda car and a motorcyclist.

Drugs were hidden inside the vehicle and motorbike compartments. The accused Abdul Wadud, Shaukat Ali and Gul Rahim who were residents of Lahore, Rawalpindiand Charsadda respectively were arrested during the search operation whereasfurther investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Drugs Vehicle Car Charsadda All From Government Top Mazda Million

Recent Stories

Doha plans to increase jobs for Pakistanis: Qatari ..

2 minutes ago

Over 87,000 scientific papers released in virus

4 minutes ago

Turkish pentathletes break world record in laser-r ..

4 minutes ago

Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from Maize crop ..

11 minutes ago

US scientific grow kelp in ocean for bio-fuel ene ..

11 minutes ago

Court convicts man for kidnapping, sexually abusin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.