ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle Drug Worth Million Of Rupees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs worth million of rupees inside the country.

Minister for Counter Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah in a statement here on Tuesday appreciated the timely action of ANF and said, "We will continue all possible efforts to make the country free from drugs.

" Ijaz Ahmed said it was the top priority of the government to control drug trafficking and take strict action against the drug dealers.

During a search on Motorway Toll Plaza in Faisalabad area, about 39.600 kilogrammes (kg) of hashish was recovered from a Toyota Corolla car.

Drug was hidden inside the vehicle. The accused Muhammad Sohail resident of Lahore was arrested whereas further investigation was underway.

