ANF recovers 530 grams heroin, Ice absorbed clothes; arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted on Friday managed to recover 530 grams heroin and Ice absorbed clothes.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a raid conducted at an office of a private company, ANF recovered 530 grams heroin concealed in 'Peshawari chappal', booked for United Kingdom.

The parcel was booked by a female namely Shaheen Akhtar, resident of Nowshera.

In another raid, conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ice to Dubai.

The Ice drug 'absorbed' in clothes was recovered from the possession of a passenger namely Muhammad Yousaf, resident of Swabi, going to Dubai.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.