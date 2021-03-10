UrduPoint.com
ANF seizes over 39kg hashish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab's team claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a drug pusher and seized a huge quantity of hashish from a car.

The ANF team intercepted a car at motorway toll plaza and seized 39.6 kg hashish concealed in cavities of the car. The team has also arrested the accused Muhammad Suhail of Lahore whowas transporting the contraband to Faisalabad.

A case has been registered against the accused.

