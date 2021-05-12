ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Hajj-e-Baitullah will not be suspended this year as Saudi Arabian Government has been taking all possible measures and fulfilling all respective arrangements to facilitate Hajj pilgrims, said Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdel Fatteh Mashath.

In a meeting with Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi,earlier in Mecca, Saudi Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah Mashat had said that annual Pilgrimage of Hajj would be held with Coronavirus preventive protocols.

Saudi government has started arrangements of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj for this year with respective health requirements of vaccination and Coronavirus preventive protocols.

He said the respective details and information about Hajj will be announced in the month of Shawal.

Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have given clear instructions to make arrangements for Hajj so that possible outbreak of Coronavirus does not affect the pilgrims of Hajj.

The number of Hajj pilgrims and other respective details will be announced in the month of Shawwal after considering the situation of Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that it would be mandatory for Hajj pilgrims to administer vaccination against Coronavirus adding that Pakistan is very close to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashrafi said Muslim Ummah thanks Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for holding special arrangements for pilgrims.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Ashrafi said that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain in wake of Coronavirus pandemic, ensure all respective arrangements with preventive measures of Coronavirus protocols for more than 10 million pilgrims, which is very commendable and the Muslim Ummah thanks the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the people of the Kingdom for their affection and services.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the entire world has been affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus but the way, leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and people of Saudi Arabia have made the best arrangements for Umrah pilgrims and devotees of Harmain Al-Sharifain, Prime Minister and people of Pakistan thanked them.