Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

Annual sports day was held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) (PG) F.7/4, Islamabad on Thursday followed by prize distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Annual sports day was held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) (PG) F.7/4, Islamabad on Thursday followed by prize distribution ceremony.

Various inter class sports competitions including volleyball, badminton, table tennis, net ball, basketball and athletics were organized earlier from November 17 to 27, 2021.

Students were taken to Sports Complex for races on November 29, 2021. Other events were: teachers' badminton matches, a netball match between teachers and students and teachers' volley ball match on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2021 respectively. The Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, was an active participant as well as winner in the competitions.

The Annual Sports Day started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na'at. The College Anthem was then sung with great zeal. Introduction of the Chief Guest, Ikram Ali Malik, Director General, Federal Directorate of education, Islamabad, was presented.

His presence throughout the event was an explicit indication of his interest in sports.

He appreciated the fact that so many students were encouraged to be a part of sports competitions. The Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, welcomed the chief guest.

She also addressed the audience stressing on the importance and role played by sports in the growth of students. A report on the achievements of the College in the previous years was also a part of the program.

With formal permission from the Chief Guest, the games of the day began. These included tug-of-war (admin. staff), 100 meter and hurdle races (students) and 50 meter races (teachers and non-teaching staff) all of whom enthusiastically participated.

The game 'Musical chairs' was arranged for the guests. These games were accompanied by motivational songs and running commentary which added more excitement to the event. The theme colors for the ceremony were purple, white and shocking pink.

After the announcement of results, the Chief Guest gave away prizes and certificates to the winners amid cheering from the crowd. The program concluded with the National Anthem.