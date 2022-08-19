UrduPoint.com

Another Prisoner Martyred In Kot Bhalwal Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir; Indian police martyred one more political prisoner in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the prisoner Muni Mohammad died after the Indian police and jail authorities severely harassed and intimidated him during interrogation in the jail.

The Indian police are hiding their crime of killing the detainee and are claiming that he died after suffering from a cardiac arrest in the jail.

The victim Muni Mohammad was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the draconian law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including waging war against India and sent to Kot Bhalwal jail on August 10.

Earlier, Indian police martyred prisoners lodged in the same jail Mohammad Ali Hussain in a fake encounter in Jammu district and Zia Mustafa in Poonch district.

Meanwhile, the inmates of Kot Bhalwal jail continued their hunger strike on the second consecutive day, against Ali Hussain's extrajudicial killing. They are demanding judicial inquiry into the killing of the prisoner.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have appealed to the UN to take notice of the extrajudicial killings in IIOJK and hold India accountable for the war crimes being committed by its troops and police personnel in the occupied territory.

