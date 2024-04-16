Open Menu

Another Spell Of Heavy Rainfall Expected In Hazara Division From Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Meteorological Department Tuesday has issued a forecast predicting intermittent heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from April 17 to April 21.

In response, the district administrations of the region have directed all departments to take precautionary measures and make necessary preparations.

Citizens were advised to take precautionary measures and to contact emergency numbers in case of any emergencies including District Control Room Abbottabad: 09929310553, Emergency Rescue Services: 1122, PDMA Emergency Helpline Number: 1700.

Additionally, residents and tourists were urged to adhere to safety measures while visiting tourist spots and traveling, and to comply with traffic laws to maintain smooth traffic flow. Given the potential risk of landslides, citizens were also cautioned against staying in mountainous areas, tall buildings, and valleys, and are encouraged to seek shelter in safer locations.

District administrations directed traffic police to ensure traffic flow in cities, while emergency services including Rescue 1122 are on standby with staff and machinery at fixed points.

WASA, TMAs, and the irrigation department are ensuring continuous provision of drinking water and clearance of water flow on all major drains to mitigate any potential flood risks. Farmers and landowners are taking measures to protect their crops and animals during the heavy rainfall.

Heavy traffic flow on bridge contact points will be monitored and regulated during the rainy period.

Citizens were advised to seek refuge in basements and other safe locations during storms and to exercise caution while traveling near drains and waterways.

