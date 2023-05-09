ANP announces party tickets to candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced party tickets to candidates for seven more provincial and two national assembly seats.

According to Bacha Khan Markaz here, from NA-11 Shangla, Aurangzeb Khan has been allotted the party ticket while from NA-19 Swabi, Khanzada Shahnawaz Khan will contest on the ticket of ANP.

The party has allotted the tickets for provincial assembly seats PK-7, Swat to Iftikhar Ahmad, PK-9 Swat to Zahir Shah Khan, PK-22 Malakand to Irshad Momand, PK-48 Swabi to Sikandar Irfan, PK-49 Swabi to Tauseef Ejaz, PK-50 Swabi to former district Nazim Muhammad Zahid and PK-93 Hangu to former MNA Pir Haider Ali Shah.

Chairman Provincial Parliamentary Board, Aimal Wali Khan after consultation with other members of the board formally announced the Names of candidates for the party.