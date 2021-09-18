UrduPoint.com

ANP Expresses Grief Over Death Of Senior Journalist CR Shamsi

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:15 PM

ANP expresses grief over death of senior journalist CR Shamsi

Awami National Party (ANP) Central Spokesperson Zahid Khan Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi and said that he was a fearless journalist during the dictatorship of General Zia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central Spokesperson Zahid Khan Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi and said that he was a fearless journalist during the dictatorship of General Zia.

He endured hardships but did not let his journalistic responsibilities suffer, said Zahid Khan in his statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz here Saturday.

Late CR Shamsi faced difficult situation in every era but never compromised on journalistic principles and fulfilled his responsibilities through the use of his pen honestly.

Shamsi stood for freedom of the press till the end and was at the forefront of the struggle for the rights of media workers, he remarked.

The vacuum created after his demise in the field of journalism will hardly be filled. May Allah Almighty place the deceased in His mercy and grant patience to the bereaved, Zahid Khan said.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Peruvian Nuevo Sol May Dictator Media Sad

Recent Stories

Women Entrepreneurs Compete For Chance To Pitch Th ..

Women Entrepreneurs Compete For Chance To Pitch Their Businesses To Silicon Vall ..

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national tally reports decline in positiv ..

COVID-19 national tally reports decline in positivity ratio to 4.4%

2 minutes ago
 Elderly woman dies in roof collapse

Elderly woman dies in roof collapse

2 minutes ago
 India used Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism aga ..

India used Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan: Dr Moeed

11 minutes ago
 Russia in Talks With Partners to Organize Int'l Ex ..

Russia in Talks With Partners to Organize Int'l Expedition to Arctic - Envoy

11 minutes ago
 Corona positive ratio decreases in KP to 3.2 perce ..

Corona positive ratio decreases in KP to 3.2 percent

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.