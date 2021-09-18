ANP expresses grief over death of senior journalist CR Shamsi

Awami National Party (ANP) Central Spokesperson Zahid Khan Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi and said that he was a fearless journalist during the dictatorship of General Zia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central Spokesperson Zahid Khan Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi and said that he was a fearless journalist during the dictatorship of General Zia.

He endured hardships but did not let his journalistic responsibilities suffer, said Zahid Khan in his statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz here Saturday.

Late CR Shamsi faced difficult situation in every era but never compromised on journalistic principles and fulfilled his responsibilities through the use of his pen honestly.

Shamsi stood for freedom of the press till the end and was at the forefront of the struggle for the rights of media workers, he remarked.

The vacuum created after his demise in the field of journalism will hardly be filled. May Allah Almighty place the deceased in His mercy and grant patience to the bereaved, Zahid Khan said.