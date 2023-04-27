ANP invites political parties to participate All-Party Conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has invited various political parties to participate in the All Parties Conference, which is scheduled to take place on May 3.

The conference, titled "Present crisis and its solution," aims to address the country's pressing issues of the economy, terrorism, and political situation.

ANP leaders, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Zahid Khan, met with Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leaders, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to extend the invitation. The ANP has also extended invitations to Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League-N and PPP.

The conference will focus on discussing these critical issues and creating a plan of action to overcome them.

The ANP hopes that the participation of all major political parties will result in a collaborative and effective solution to these problems.