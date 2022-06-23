ANP seeks urgent international assistance for Afghan quake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :President, Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan here Thursday sought urgent support of the international community for assistance of earthquake victims of Afghanistan.

The ANP Chief, while expressing his sorrow and grief over the loss of hundreds of precious lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan, said that Afghans, who were hit by a powerful earthquake, were looking for immediate help and assistance from the international community in this hour of need.

"ANP stands with earthquake affected Afghans brothers and sisters in this difficult time," he said in a statement here.

He said people of Afghanistan had already been exposed to hunger and starvation and the yesterday night earthquake had further added to their difficulty.

He said Afghans should not be left alone and every possible humanitarian assistance should be provided to the earthquake victims.