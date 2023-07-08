Open Menu

ANP Workers, Local Leaders Hold Quran Khawani For Shaheed Haroon Bilour

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A great numbers of Awami National Party (ANP) workers, local leaders, and people from different walk of life visited the Tomb of Shaheed Haroon Bilour and offered fateha while a grand Quran Khawani was also held to pay rich tribute to Haroon Bilour Shaheed for his services he rendered for Peshawarites.

On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Haroon Bilour Shaheed, Alhaji Malik Tariq Awan recited the Quran and prayed at his tomb. Bilour's son Haroon Bilor Shaheed also martyred in a bomb blast in the City. His services for the development and prosperity of Peshawar have been written in golden words, Tariq Awan said while addressing the gathering.

The workers of the ANP, local leaders recited the Quran and placed flowers on his tomb to pay respect to the Shaheed of Peshawar.

Ahmed Bilour, Malik Zardad Jahangir Awan, Malik Rauf Foundation Chairman Malik Rauf Awan, Malik Ishtiaq Awan, Malik Iqbal Awan, Malik Shakeel Awan, Malik Abdul Wahab Awan, Abdullah Khan Yousufzai, Arslan Khan, Center Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Sadar Gul, Sabir Shah Lala, distinguished social personality Liaquat Ali Khan, former Nazim Waseem Nawaz, Councilor Gul Sakhi, Nawab Khan, Asmatullah Khan, Naveed Jan Durrani, Haji Arif, Shahnawaz Khan said that Shaheed Haroon Bilor will always live in the hearts of the people of Peshawar. His efforts will never be forgotten, they said. Haroon Shaheed was a good-mannered, intelligent, highly educated young man and we shared our condolences to Daniyal Bilour and other members of his family, Malik Awan said.

