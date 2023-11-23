Anti Corruption arrests SI red handed receiving bribe

On the special directive of Director General Anti-Corruption Suhail Zafar Chatha, anti-corruption actions are underway across Punjab against corrupt elements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) On the special directive of Director General Anti-Corruption Suhail Zafar Chatha, anti-corruption actions are underway across Punjab against corrupt elements.

According to a spokesman of the department, the Anti-Corruption Lahore Region conducted a raid with the magistrate, apprehending Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali of Ghalib Market Police Station red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The accused Inspector Liaqat Ali had demanded a bribe from a civilian to assist in a case, leading to a complaint filed by citizen Babar Ali in the Anti-Corruption.

Taking immediate action, the Anti-Corruption Lahore Region, along with the magistrate, conducted a raid, arresting Liaqat Ali red-handed while receiving the bribe from the citizen. Marked Currency notes were recovered from the accused at the scene.

The Anti-Corruption Lahore Region has registered a case against the accused Inspector Liaqat Ali.