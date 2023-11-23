Open Menu

Anti Corruption Arrests SI Red Handed Receiving Bribe

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Anti Corruption arrests SI red handed receiving bribe

On the special directive of Director General Anti-Corruption Suhail Zafar Chatha, anti-corruption actions are underway across Punjab against corrupt elements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) On the special directive of Director General Anti-Corruption Suhail Zafar Chatha, anti-corruption actions are underway across Punjab against corrupt elements.

According to a spokesman of the department, the Anti-Corruption Lahore Region conducted a raid with the magistrate, apprehending Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali of Ghalib Market Police Station red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The accused Inspector Liaqat Ali had demanded a bribe from a civilian to assist in a case, leading to a complaint filed by citizen Babar Ali in the Anti-Corruption.

Taking immediate action, the Anti-Corruption Lahore Region, along with the magistrate, conducted a raid, arresting Liaqat Ali red-handed while receiving the bribe from the citizen. Marked Currency notes were recovered from the accused at the scene.

The Anti-Corruption Lahore Region has registered a case against the accused Inspector Liaqat Ali.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Police Station Babar Ali Market From

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: ..

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: Caretaker Minister for Religi ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft c ..

LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft campaign

3 minutes ago
 82nd Formation Commanders moot fully supports govt ..

82nd Formation Commanders moot fully supports govt initiatives including dignifi ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infan ..

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Davis Cup finals results - 1st update

Tennis: Davis Cup finals results - 1st update

8 minutes ago
 Enmity claims life in Faisalabad

Enmity claims life in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at Uni ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at University of Swat

8 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Championship continues

8 minutes ago
 UK net migration high piles pressure on Sunak

UK net migration high piles pressure on Sunak

8 minutes ago
 Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

3 minutes ago
 SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee house for viol ..

SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee house for violating rules

3 minutes ago
 LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt inst ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt institutions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan