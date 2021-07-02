Anti-dengue activities being monitored closely: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is going on in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik on Friday during his visit to Union Council (UC)-79 Mozang area, where he checked staff working in streets for the indoor dengue surveillance.

He also checked the attendance and performance of the dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area. The DC also issued warning to a house owner over presence of dengue larvae on his premises.

Meanwhile, the DC inspected the construction of the Janazgah [funeral prayers area] at Miani Sahib graveyard along with Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed. He directed the contractor to use recommended material and complete construction work on time.