Anti-dengue measures in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is taking all-out anti-dengue measures to control dengue larvae in the province.

The role of women is imperative at homes to control growth of dengue larvae and save the family members from its hazards.

These views were expressed by Medical Social Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain while distributing pamphlets among patients and their attendants in different wards and waiting areas of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on Thursday.

She said that dengue was a social issue also, hence people from all segments of society should play their role to control it.

She said that the anti-dengue campaign was under way in full swing in the district on the directions of the Punjab government.