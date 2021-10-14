UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures In Faisalabad District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti-dengue measures in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is taking all-out anti-dengue measures to control dengue larvae in the province.

The role of women is imperative at homes to control growth of dengue larvae and save the family members from its hazards.

These views were expressed by Medical Social Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain while distributing pamphlets among patients and their attendants in different wards and waiting areas of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on Thursday.

She said that dengue was a social issue also, hence people from all segments of society should play their role to control it.

She said that the anti-dengue campaign was under way in full swing in the district on the directions of the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Government Of Punjab Women Family All From Asia

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

24 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

45 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

49 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

53 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.