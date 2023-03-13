Anti mosquito spray campaign launched in Shaheed Benazirabad

The Municipal Committee, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner SBA and Administrator Municipal Corporation Nawabshah Shehrtar Gul Memon, has launched an anti Mosquito spray drive in the city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Municipal Committee, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner SBA and Administrator Municipal Corporation Nawabshah Shehrtar Gul Memon, has launched an anti Mosquito spray drive in the city.

He said there was a danger of the spread of malaria and other diseases due to mosquitos which is why an anti-mosquito spray campaign has been launched in all union councils of Nawabshah to eliminate mosquitos.

He said local government and all town administrations were also directed to launch an anti-mosquito campaign in other parts of the district.