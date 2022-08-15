UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign Begins In Southern KP Districts

Published August 15, 2022

Anti-polio campaign begins in southern KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A ten days anti-polio campaign began in six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where children below five years of age would be vaccinated.

According to the KP health department, 1.

58 million children would be vaccinated in six settled and tribal districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu divisions during the campaign.

The teams would conduct house-to-house campaigns to vaccinate children. The spokesman requested people to bring their kids to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case anti-polio teams did not arrive at their houses.

Police and district administration have been directed to cooperate with vaccinators and provide them foolproof security.

