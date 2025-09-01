Anti Polio Campaign Kicks Off, 2,900 Police Personnel Deployed For Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A four-day anti-polio campaign has officially started here across the district on Monday with over 2,900 police officers and personnel deployed to ensure its smooth and peaceful execution.
According to district police spokesman, alongside regular police teams, District Security Branch (DSB) officials and plainclothes units have also been assigned to deal with any potential threats.
Police have set up checkpoints across major roads in the district to maintain law and order, while Quick Response Force (QRF) squads are actively patrolling to provide immediate support to polio teams in case of emergencies.
On the opening day, District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Umar Khan, visited several Basic Health Units (BHUs) and checkpoints.
He personally administered polio drops to children, marking the official launch of the campaign.
The DPO also inspected security arrangements, urging officers to stay alert, keep a close watch on suspicious activities, and take strict action against anti-social elements.
