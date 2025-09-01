Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off In KP To Administer Drops To 5.75 Mln Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in KP to administer drops to 5.75 mln children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtesham Ali, on Monday inaugurated polio immunization campaign in the province.

The campaign is being run in two phases and in the first phase, children will be vaccinated against polio till September 4, said Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali.

The first phase will cover 16 districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, and Charsadda divisions, while in the second phase, the polio campaign will be run in seven districts of Bannu, Bajaur, and DI Khan divisions from September 15 to 18, Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali told the media.

During the campaign, 5.75 million children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated against polio, he added.

In all, a total of 27,000 polio teams have been constituted to make the campaign successful, while more than 40,000 security personnel have been deployed for the campaign.

Health Advisor said a strict security plan has been formed with the help of the police and other institutions to protect the polio teams.

Parents are asked to cooperate with the polio teams, and children must be vaccinated.

