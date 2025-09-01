Massive security cover ensured for polio teams with deployment of 1,804 policemen in Abbottabad

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized under the directions and direct supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tufail, PSP, as 1,804 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the four-day anti-polio campaign in Abbottabad.
The campaign formally began on September 1 and will target 225,459 children under the age of five across 54 union councils of the district. For this drive, 1,688 teams have been constituted to carry out door-to-door vaccination.
Police personnel will remain present with the teams at every stage to provide a safe environment for both vaccinators and parents.
According to officials, the campaign will continue until September 4, during which children under five will be administered polio drops. The police have appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the vaccination and play their part in building a safe and healthy future.
Citizens have also been urged to contact the District Control Room for any complaints or feedback regarding the campaign.
