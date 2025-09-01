Open Menu

KP CM For Immediate Relief For Flood Affected Sikh Community In Buner

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the district administration to launch urgent relief and rehabilitation measures after flash floods damaged houses, shops, and a Gurdwara belonging to the Sikh community in Pir Baba, district Buner.

According to CM's spokesman, acting on the CM’s instructions, senior officials rushed to the affected areas to assess the damage and meet community members.

They assured victims of full government support, including financial aid, rehabilitation, and restoration of properties.

He said emergency relief operations are already underway, while long-term recovery and compensation plans are being finalized.

The spokesman emphasized that the protection and welfare of minority communities remain a top priority of the provincial government.

