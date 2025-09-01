KP CM For Immediate Relief For Flood Affected Sikh Community In Buner
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the district administration to launch urgent relief and rehabilitation measures after flash floods damaged houses, shops, and a Gurdwara belonging to the Sikh community in Pir Baba, district Buner.
According to CM's spokesman, acting on the CM’s instructions, senior officials rushed to the affected areas to assess the damage and meet community members.
They assured victims of full government support, including financial aid, rehabilitation, and restoration of properties.
He said emergency relief operations are already underway, while long-term recovery and compensation plans are being finalized.
The spokesman emphasized that the protection and welfare of minority communities remain a top priority of the provincial government.
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM for immediate relief for flood affected Sikh community in Buner50 seconds ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in KP to administer drops to 5.75 mln children51 seconds ago
-
Massive security cover ensured for polio teams with deployment of 1,804 policemen in Abbottabad52 seconds ago
-
Nutritionist urges public to rely on food, instead of excessive medicines54 seconds ago
-
Anti polio campaign kicks off, 2,900 police personnel deployed for security11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down: 10 buildings sealed, 9 arrested in dengue prevention drive31 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend ban violators on bathing31 minutes ago
-
Health CEO inspects flood relief camp in Sambrial31 minutes ago
-
SP inquires after injured policeman41 minutes ago
-
Police Mobile Khidmat Center brings facilities to citizens’ doorsteps41 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested:41 minutes ago
-
AAC conducts field inspection of polio drive in Gumbat area51 minutes ago