Nutritionist urges public to rely on food, instead of excessive medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Nutritionist Dr. Ayesha on Monday stressed the need to rely on a healthy diet rather than excessive use of medicines for maintaining good health for citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that while essential medicines for conditions like diabetes and blood pressure are necessary, they must always be taken with proper medical guidance, as timing before or after meals can affect their impact.

Dr. Ayesha explained that some medicines require specific dietary care.

For example, thyroid medicines should not be taken with milk or yogurt, as calcium prevents proper absorption.

She further cautioned against the widespread use of multivitamins without checking blood chemistry, noting that unnecessary intake may cause more harm than benefit.

She also highlighted the importance of using antibiotics responsibly, stressing that they must be taken as prescribed to ensure effectiveness and avoid health risks.