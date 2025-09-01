Open Menu

Nutritionist Urges Public To Rely On Food, Instead Of Excessive Medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Nutritionist urges public to rely on food, instead of excessive medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Nutritionist Dr. Ayesha on Monday stressed the need to rely on a healthy diet rather than excessive use of medicines for maintaining good health for citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that while essential medicines for conditions like diabetes and blood pressure are necessary, they must always be taken with proper medical guidance, as timing before or after meals can affect their impact.

Dr. Ayesha explained that some medicines require specific dietary care.

For example, thyroid medicines should not be taken with milk or yogurt, as calcium prevents proper absorption.

She further cautioned against the widespread use of multivitamins without checking blood chemistry, noting that unnecessary intake may cause more harm than benefit.

She also highlighted the importance of using antibiotics responsibly, stressing that they must be taken as prescribed to ensure effectiveness and avoid health risks.

Recent Stories

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

59 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

1 hour ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

2 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

3 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan