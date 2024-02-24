Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children under five years of age at District Headquarters Hospital Narowal.

DHO Narowal Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Zahid Randhawa, MS Dr. Afzal Rajpoot, DSV Mujahid Ali, Dr. Rahat Ali, In-charge Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen, Nursing In-charge Maqbool Fatima and others were also present on this occasion.

The CEO Health said that arrangements had been completed for the first anti-polio campaign of this year, which will continue from 26th February to 1st March and over 370,912 children under five years of age would be given drops along with vitamin-A capsules.

He said that 1,292 mobile teams had been formed for the campaign, in which 81 fixed and 38 transit teams would also work, while a total of 2,498 workers would be on duty, whose training has been completed.

The DC said that children are the future of the nation and if children are be healthy, their future will be bright. Therefore, we must administer polio drops to make our new generation healthy, he added.

He said that in order to make the campaign successful, every member of society including political, social, religious and journalistic circles will have to play their role. He directed officers of the health department to take all possible steps to ensure coverage of 100% children.

He said that the children who are not available at home during the campaign should be identified and if they are in another district, the health department should contact the health management team there to ensure their coverage.

