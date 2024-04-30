Indian Troops Continue Extensive Cordon And Search Operations In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Indian troops have entered the third day of a massive search operation in the Udhampur district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the operation began following an attack on Sunday in the remote Panara village of Chochru Gala, where a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member was killed.
Indian army troops, paramilitary forces and the Village Defence Guard (VDG) are conducting the operation. The search has expanded to various areas, including Basantgarh in Udhampur and the adjoining Kathua district, with additional forces deployed in the areas.
