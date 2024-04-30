Open Menu

LHC Seeks Details Of Punjab Cabinet's Decision About Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LHC seeks details of Punjab cabinet's decision about wheat procurement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought details of a decision by the Punjab cabinet regarding wheat procurement.

The court directed the provincial law officer to apprise the court about the decision made by the cabinet concerning wheat procurement on the next date of hearing and adjourned further proceedings for a week. The court also observed that it would not intervene in the policy matters of the government.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a lawyer, Farhat Manzoor Chandio, seeking directions to the government to start wheat buying at the fixed support price from the farmers in the province.

The petitioner, through his petition, argued that although the Punjab government had announced the 2024 wheat procurement policy with a fixed support price of Rs 3900 per 40kg, it did not begin purchasing wheat from farmers as scheduled on April 22. Consequently, farmers were compelled to sell their wheat at lower prices to the mafia due to the delay, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Price April From Government Cabinet Wheat Court

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

48 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

1 hour ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

1 hour ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

1 hour ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

2 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan