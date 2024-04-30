LHC Seeks Details Of Punjab Cabinet's Decision About Wheat Procurement
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought details of a decision by the Punjab cabinet regarding wheat procurement.
The court directed the provincial law officer to apprise the court about the decision made by the cabinet concerning wheat procurement on the next date of hearing and adjourned further proceedings for a week. The court also observed that it would not intervene in the policy matters of the government.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a lawyer, Farhat Manzoor Chandio, seeking directions to the government to start wheat buying at the fixed support price from the farmers in the province.
The petitioner, through his petition, argued that although the Punjab government had announced the 2024 wheat procurement policy with a fixed support price of Rs 3900 per 40kg, it did not begin purchasing wheat from farmers as scheduled on April 22. Consequently, farmers were compelled to sell their wheat at lower prices to the mafia due to the delay, he added.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU trains extension workers on climate-resilient farming1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Office arranges awareness session for ICP's students1 minute ago
-
Indian troops continue extensive cordon and search operations in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits measles-affected village: Ensures Government support and accountability21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condoles death of Dr. Malik’s brother in Turbat21 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over resistance in eve-teasing21 minutes ago
-
12 inmates of Abbottabad Jail completes adult literacy22 minutes ago
-
AG Balochistan to hold open court on May 622 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office working to address public complaints following approved guidelines31 minutes ago
-
Heavy vehicles banned from entering Murree31 minutes ago
-
Rs 807.5m fine imposed on 7704 electricity thieves, 6225 arrested in 234 days: FESCO spokesman31 minutes ago
-
ADC for making anti-polio drive successful in Ziarat32 minutes ago