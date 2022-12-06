UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Vaccination Drive Commences In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Anti polio vaccination drive commences in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A three days anti polio vaccination campaign commenced on Monday to administer the vaccine to the children of age under five years in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa .

The vaccinators are visiting door to door and various public places including entry and exit points, bus terminals and railway stations to administer anti polio drops to children under five years of age.

KP Health Department's officials told APP that vaccination campaign was underway in Peshawar, Nowshera and others districts under security arrangements of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa police.

More than 4,000 policemen were deployed for security of vaccination staff. SSP Operation Kashif Abbasi visited different areas of Peshawar and reviewed security arrangement besides implementation of the security plan.

He was accompanied by officials of KP Health Department. The official advised parents and guardians to bring their children to nearest hospitals in case vaccinators' did not arrive at their homes.

He said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination as best available option for its complete eradication.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Nowshera Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

11 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

11 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

11 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.