Anti polio vaccination drive commences in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A three days anti polio vaccination campaign commenced on Monday to administer the vaccine to the children of age under five years in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa .

The vaccinators are visiting door to door and various public places including entry and exit points, bus terminals and railway stations to administer anti polio drops to children under five years of age.

KP Health Department's officials told APP that vaccination campaign was underway in Peshawar, Nowshera and others districts under security arrangements of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa police.

More than 4,000 policemen were deployed for security of vaccination staff. SSP Operation Kashif Abbasi visited different areas of Peshawar and reviewed security arrangement besides implementation of the security plan.

He was accompanied by officials of KP Health Department. The official advised parents and guardians to bring their children to nearest hospitals in case vaccinators' did not arrive at their homes.

He said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination as best available option for its complete eradication.