APHC-AJK, Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell Hold Protest Outside Indian High Commission In Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today to mark India’s Republic Day as a 'Black Day'.

According to Kashmir Media Service, besides APHC-AJK chapter office-holders, leaders of various political parties in Azad Kashmir also participated in the protest rally.

Led by APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, the protesters were holding black flags, banners, and placards with slogans against India and in favor of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation. The former Prime Minister of AJK, Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan, especially participated in the demonstration. Former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami AJK Abdul Rasheed Tarabi, Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Altaf Hussain Wani, and Ghulam Nabi Butt also participated in the demonstration.

APHC-AJK leaders Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Zahid Safi, General Secretary of Muslim Conference Mehr-un-Nisaa, Samia Sajid, senior journalist Bashir Usmani, Mahtab Ashraf, Rashid Kazmi, and Director of Liberation Cell Raja Khan Afsar Khan, Sardar Sajid Mahmood, Sardar Najeeb Al-Ghafoor Khan, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Rafiq Dar, and others addressed the protest rally.

Speakers on the occasion said, "Democracy is the name of respect for public opinion, but India has never respected it."

They said, "India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as it has occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people."

They expressed concern over the growing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

They said, "India is using brutal tactics to suppress the freedom spirit of the Kashmiris but will never succeed in its nefarious designs."

They said, "Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for a great cause, and they will continue their struggle till complete success."

The speakers said, "India is attempting to change the demography of the occupied territory and urged the international community to play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in South Asia."

