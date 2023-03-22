UrduPoint.com

APHC Felicitates Govt, Nation On Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:40 AM

APHC felicitates govt, nation on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :APHC leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have felicitated people as well as the government of Pakistan on Pakistan Day, 23 March, and prayed for a strong, prosperous, stable and safe Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Fahreeda Behanji, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Dr Musa'ab in their statements and messages said that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are one nation with similarities in everything and will achieve together completion of Partition Plan after freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

The leaders hoped that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiri brethren in the lurch under any circumstances and will continue to support the Kashmir Cause through thick and thin. They termed Pakistan as the centre of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

They lauded the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as Almighty Allah's blessing for the Muslims.

The leaders said the timely statement by Pakistan Army Chief expressing full support to the Kashmir freedom movement has not only boosted the morale of the Kashmiri people but has also revitalized the ongoing freedom movement belying the propaganda being waged by Indian agents that the Kashmir issues have been frozen for 20 years.

The leaders said that Pakistan as an ideological state had always supported not only the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but all other oppressed and suppressed people all over the world.

They said Indian authorities in Kashmir have crossed all limits, and people and leadership are caged, hence it is the duty of the people of Pakistan to represent our aspirations at all global forums.

They said 23 March holds great significance for the Muslims of the Subcontinent as it was on this day in 1940 when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues firmly set on a course to create an independent state for the Muslims of the region.

They said that it was the time when such a goal was deemed impossible as Hindutva forces were up in arms against this very idea but the determination of the then leadership and unparalleled sacrifices offered by the people of that time made it possible.

They said a stable and strong Pakistan will be a determining factor in global politics. They deplored that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain deprived of their right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) while appreciating Pakistan's continued and consistent support for the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination demanded that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per the UN Resolutions.

APHC-AJK leaders Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Shameem Shawl, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Sultan and Mushtaq Ahmad in their statements also greeted Pakistanis on Pakistan Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Pakistan Day Jammu March Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

9 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

10 hours ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.