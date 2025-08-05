APHC Leader Altaf Wani Calls August 5 Darkest Days In Kashmir’s History
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) All Party Hurriyat Confernce (APHC) Altaf Wani on Tuesday strongly condemned India’s unilateral actions in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, calling it one of the darkest days in Kashmir’s history.
Speaking at a rally held to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir” (Kashmir Exploitation Day), Wani said that India unilaterally abrogated Articles 370 and 35A on this day to usurp Kashmiris fundamental liberties.
Wani stressed that the revocation of Kashmir’s special status was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the Geneva Conventions, and multiple bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.
"This move was a blatant and aggressive act that was both illegal and unjust, further marginalizing the Kashmiri people who were excluded from the entire process,” he added.
Highlighting the aftermath of the 2019 illegal Indian actions , Wani noted that India had since then imposed over 800 new laws in Kashmir—most of which were never applicable in the region before.
These laws, he claimed, were part of a systematic strategy to alter Kashmir’s demographic makeup and suppress its cultural, linguistic, and religious identity.
He accused Indian institutions—including the judiciary and legislature—of enabling and legitimizing the Modi government's oppressive actions.
Wani paid tributes to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, praising them for their unwavering resistance. "Despite demolished homes, curfews, and brutal crackdowns, Kashmiris continue to sacrifice their youth for the cause of freedom,” he said.
He also expressed deep gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan, including its political and religious parties, for their continued support.
“From Islamabad to cities across the country, Pakistanis have come out today to express solidarity with Kashmir. Even overseas Pakistani communities are actively raising their voices for the rights of Kashmiris,” he remarked.
Calling on the international community, Wani urged world powers to hold India accountable for its actions. "The world must go beyond verbal condemnations. There needs to be visible action against these violations," he asserted.
