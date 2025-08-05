Open Menu

Mukhtar Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharth has expressed solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Youm-e-Istehsal.

In a special message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, the minister saluted the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that August 5 is a day to express complete solidarity with them. "Pakistan remains committed to supporting the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris.

"Their sacrifices are a bright chapter in our history. We salute our Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IIOJK for their unyielding struggle," Dr. Bharth said.

He added that Pakistan would continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris on every international platform and stand by them at all times.

