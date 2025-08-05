Pakistan Stands United With Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal: Aurangzeb Khichi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), marking the fifth anniversary of India’s controversial revocation of the region’s special constitutional status.
In a strong statement issued on Youm-e-Istehsal, the minister condemned New Delhi’s August 5, 2019, move as a flagrant violation of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.
“India’s unilateral actions not only undermined the identity and autonomy of the Kashmiri people but also intensified the repression, turning the region into an open-air prison,” he said.
Khichi described August 5 as a dark day in the region’s history, symbolizing the systemic denial of justice, political rights, and civil liberties.
He paid tribute to the unflinching resolve and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, who, despite facing continuous lockdowns, communication blackouts, and military crackdowns, have kept their struggle for freedom alive.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent support for the Kashmir cause, stating, “Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at every international platform to demand justice for the Kashmiri people and to ensure the fulfillment of their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations.”
The minister also highlighted efforts by the National Heritage and Culture Division to preserve Kashmir’s rich cultural identity.
“Through various projects, we are working to document and promote the Kashmiri language, literature, and heritage to protect their national legacy from cultural erasure,” Khichi stated.
Calling upon the global community, the minister urged world powers and human rights organizations to take serious notice of the grave situation in IIOJK and to press India for an end to its brutal policies.
“Youm-e-Istehsal is not just a day of mourning, but a call for global conscience to awaken,” Khichi concluded.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history1 hour ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law2 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry2 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik2 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately2 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education2 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock2 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt2 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu3 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal3 hours ago