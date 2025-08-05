NA condemns India’s August 5 actions, reaffirms support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning the Indian government’s unilateral and morally indefensible actions of August 5, 2019, which altered the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moved separately by Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron, Engineer Amir Muqam, and Ms. Shazia Marri, the resolution declared the Indian move illegal and a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and not India’s internal matter, the House emphasized that no unilateral action by New Delhi can change the region’s status, which remains on the UN agenda. It called upon the international community to speak out against Indian oppression and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

NA reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, as guaranteed under international law and UN resolutions. It condemned Indian state violence, demographic engineering, and attempts to erase Kashmiri identity and culture.

Observing August 5 as a “Black Day,” the Assembly described it as the beginning of an illegal siege and systematic denial of fundamental freedoms in IIOJK.

The resolution demanded accountability for human rights abuses, including arbitrary detentions, torture, media blackouts, and collective punishment.

The House asserted that peace in South Asia is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and urged the United Nations to fulfill its promise of a free and impartial plebiscite. It rejected India’s attempts at political persecution, calling them violations of the Geneva Conventions and international norms.

The National Assembly demanded the immediate implementation of all relevant UNSC resolutions, which call for a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. It insisted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir must be allowed to determine their own future — freely, fairly, and under UN supervision.

Affirming that while laws can be changed and imposed, the will of a people cannot be revoked by decree or force, the Assembly resolved that Kashmiris have not surrendered — and neither will Pakistan, in its principled support for their cause.

“From Srinagar to Islamabad, the heart beats as one for the freedom and dignity of Kashmir,” the resolution stated, vowing that Pakistan will never compromise on its principled support for the Kashmiri cause.

APP/szm-rzr-raz