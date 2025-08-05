Kamal Terms August 5 A 'dark Chapter' In Kashmir’s History
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has said that August 5, 2019, marks a dark chapter in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reminding the world of the ongoing oppression and brutality.
In a statement, the minister said that India, on this day, committed a grave violation of UN resolutions by unilaterally revoking the special status of Kashmir.
"Basic human rights are being continuously violated in the occupied valley, and even access to healthcare has been denied to the Kashmiri people," he said.
Minister Kamal reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Kashmir, calling on the international community to take urgent notice of Indian atrocities.
"The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain. Every pain of people in IIOJK is our pain. Our struggle will continue until Kashmiris of IIOJK attains freedom," he asserted.
