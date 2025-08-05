Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Lodhran
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The district administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir
observed Kashmir Exploitation Day and conducted a rally aimed at raising awareness about
the Indian oppression in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Speaking to the media, DC Dr Lubna Nazir said that they were continuously raising voice at
international forums to expose the Indian state oppression being inflicted upon innocent people
of Kashmir. She said that an effective message was being delivered to world through various platforms at international level about Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.
Rallies were organized in three tehsils of the district, with the main rally beginning from the Rescue 1122 office and concluded at the District Council.
The event witnessed massive participation from citizens, students, and government officials.
Prominent participants included political and social figure Saifuddin Saifi, SP Investigation Akram Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, CEO education Israr-ul-Haq, Additional Director Livestock Dr Allah Bachaya, District officer Industries Muhammad Rauf, and District sports Officer Muhammad Sajid, along with a large number of students
and government employees.
Later, a seminar was held at Kanju Hall, District Council where students presented national songs, tableaus, and speeches highlighting the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom.
