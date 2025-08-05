Minister condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has strongly condemned India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), saying that the day marks a dark chapter in the region’s history when the constitutional and human rights of the Kashmiri people were ruthlessly violated.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Day of Exploitation), the minister said that India’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution forcibly stripped the people of Kashmir of their special status, subjecting them to a brutal regime of oppression, lockdowns, and fear. “The Indian oppression in Kashmir is unacceptable. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri people on every international platform,” he said.

Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause, emphasizing that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every front.

He paid tribute to the unyielding sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, asserting that their struggle for freedom and justice will never go in vain.

Calling upon the international community, the minister urged immediate action against the grave human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJ&K. He said it was the moral obligation of global powers and human rights organizations to play an active role in ensuring the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people as promised under UN resolutions. “Youm-e-Istehsal is a day to echo the suppressed voices of Kashmiris and to renew our national commitment. The slogan ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ is not just a chant, it is a reflection of our collective moral and national responsibility,” he added.