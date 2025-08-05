Open Menu

Minister Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJ&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Minister condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has strongly condemned India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), saying that the day marks a dark chapter in the region’s history when the constitutional and human rights of the Kashmiri people were ruthlessly violated.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Day of Exploitation), the minister said that India’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution forcibly stripped the people of Kashmir of their special status, subjecting them to a brutal regime of oppression, lockdowns, and fear. “The Indian oppression in Kashmir is unacceptable. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri people on every international platform,” he said.

Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause, emphasizing that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every front.

He paid tribute to the unyielding sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, asserting that their struggle for freedom and justice will never go in vain.

Calling upon the international community, the minister urged immediate action against the grave human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJ&K. He said it was the moral obligation of global powers and human rights organizations to play an active role in ensuring the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people as promised under UN resolutions. “Youm-e-Istehsal is a day to echo the suppressed voices of Kashmiris and to renew our national commitment. The slogan ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ is not just a chant, it is a reflection of our collective moral and national responsibility,” he added.

Recent Stories

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

33 seconds ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

35 seconds ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

36 seconds ago
 Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

38 seconds ago
 Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Go ..

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House

9 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliame ..

Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..

9 minutes ago
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding i ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

9 minutes ago
 Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Jus ..

Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..

9 minutes ago
 Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues o ..

Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives

9 minutes ago
 Suspect killed during encounter with police

Suspect killed during encounter with police

60 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amend ..

NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan