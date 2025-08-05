Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In line with the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana solemnly observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir at Chandka Medical College Larkana to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The day began with a peaceful solidarity walk, which commenced from the Administrative Block of Chandka Medical College on Tuesday and concluded at Benazir Chowk. A large number of students, faculty members, and university staff participated in the walk, raising awareness about the plight of Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

In their addresses, the speakers reaffirmed their commitment to amplifying the voice of the Kashmiri people across all forums.

They emphasized that August 5, 2019, marks a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history—when India unilaterally revoked the region’s special constitutional status, intensifying the suffering of the Kashmiri population. Despite these illegal measures, the resilience and spirit of the Kashmiri people remain unbroken.

A one-minute silence was observed during the event to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris and express unity with their ongoing struggle for justice and self-determination.

The ceremony was attended by senior faculty members including admin Officer Waheed Zaman, Univerty Spokesperson Abdul Samad Bhatti and Chief Security Officer Sultan Ahmed Bhutto, along with a large number of students and university officers.