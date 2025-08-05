RPO Dera Visits Family Of Martyred HC In Chunda Village
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Sohail in Chunda village, who was recently killed in a militant attack in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan Lower district.
During the visit, RPO Ashfaq Anwar met the martyr’s children and other family members, offering heartfelt condolences and prayers for the departed soul.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that such cowardly acts by terrorists cannot weaken the morale of the police force. “These attacks only strengthen our resolve. The brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly with their police force,” he stated.
He further assured the bereaved family that the sacrifices of police martyrs would never be forgotten. “The families of our martyrs are like our own, and we will never leave them alone. Every possible support will be extended to them using all available resources,” the RPO pledged.
The visit underscored the police department’s unwavering commitment to honor its martyrs and support their families in every possible way.
It is worth mentioning here that Head Constable Sohail, a native of Chunda in Dera Ismail Khan, was serving at Azam Warsak Police Station when he embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during a cowardly attack by miscreants.
APP/akt
